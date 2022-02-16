Arrests
• Brandy Wallace Atchley, 38, Decatur; two counts of possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $4,100. (Trinity police)
• Shane Jerome Fagan, 44, Town Creek; second-degree theft, forgery; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $7,861. (Morgan sheriff)
• Larry Lehn Bringhurst Jr., 27, Montgomery; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Priceville police)
• Dexter Renardo Usher, 54, Atlanta; breaking and entering a vehicle; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Hartselle police)
• Brandon Paul McCollum; possession of controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Anthony Theo Wallace; possession of controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $4,500. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Cody Dempsey, Athens; second-degree financial exploitation of the elderly; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Brandon Rubidoux, Tanner; two counts of sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.