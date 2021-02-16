Arrests
• Andrea Elizabeth Flanagan, 36, 611 First Ave., Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Athens police)
• Mateo Bartono Virves, 21, 921 Baltimore St., Albertville; traveling to meet a child for sex act; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Athens police)
• Jeremy Lee Lewis, 38, 9825 U.S. 31, Tanner; possession of controlled substance, second-degree assault; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Christopher Glenn Hines, 27, 8509 Snake Road, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Athens police)
• Kelsey Ann Miller, 22, 105 Red Cedars Lane, Harvest; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Athens police)
• Halee Brooklynn Mundy, 26, 8357 Anslee Way, Huntsville; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Athens police)
