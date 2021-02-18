Arrests
• William Benjamin Lovell, 34, 300 Gilchrest St. S.W., Hartselle; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Melinda Sue Chauhan, 33, 209 Prospect Drive S.E., Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• Jaquavius Deshon Cosby, 22, 20928 Old Elkmont Road, Athens, second-degree theft, first-degree criminal trespass; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $6,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Alexia Clair Lynleigh Devaney, 20, 3094 County Line Road, Madison; first-degree criminal trespass; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jody Ray McElyea, 44, 23422 Elkton Road, Lot A, Athens; third-degree assault; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• David Allen Parker, 33, 18384 Oakdale Road, Lot H, Athens; possession of controlled substance, possession of burglar tools, first-degree criminal mischief, third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $10,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• William Horace Carter, 44, 25808 Mooresville Road, Elkmont; possession of controlled substance, possession of burglar tools, first-degree criminal mischief, third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $10,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Wendell Todd Fain Jr., 47, 21270 Piney Chapel Road, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
