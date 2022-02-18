Arrests
• Richard David Bagwell, 39, Somerville; first-degree identity theft, first-degree receiving stolen property, failure to register as a sex offender; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $7,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Marquez Daniel Lewis, 27, Decatur; third-degree robbery; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Michael Dakoda Steele, 29, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,500. (Decatur police)
• James O’Brian Lovelady; second-degree assault; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• James Fredrick Nichol; second-degree assault; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Natasha Maria Nichol; second-degree assault; in Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Benjamin Paul Henry Parker; first-degree receiving stolen property; in Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Lamar Casey Compton; first-degree theft; in Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Lawrence sheriff)
• April Lalonde, Elkmont; possession of controlled substance, first-degree receiving stolen property; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Kain Lalonde, Elkmont; possession of controlled substance, first-degree receiving stolen property; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Corey White, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
