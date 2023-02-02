Arrests
• Melton Alexander Jackson, 20, Decatur; third-degree burglary; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Priceville police)
• Devin McKay Ransom, 20, Somerville; second-degree burglary; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Priceville police)
• Timothy Justin Williams, 35, Somerville; four counts of first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Tyler Ephesians Boyd, 31, Hanceville; second-degree assault; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Decatur police)
• Brian Earl Bell, 38, Decatur; drug trafficking, possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $6,600. (Decatur police)
• Michele Lynn Hood, 46, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Decatur police)
• Randall Blake McAbee, 34, Decatur; third-degree burglary; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• Christopher Vincent Orr, 33, Decatur; fraudulent use of a credit/debit card; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• David L. Fitzsimmons, 68, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Jonah Fretwell, 41, Russellville; possession of controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Shannon H. Johnson, 45, Moulton; possession of controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $2,800. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Tammy Johnson, 50, Moulton; possession of controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $2,800. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Timothy Blakely, Athens; chemical endangerment of a child; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Haley Green, Athens; chemical endangerment of a child; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Datan King, Ardmore; chemical endangerment of a child; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Roel Romero, Huntsville; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Dylan Williams, Ardmore; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Daniel Wilson, Mobile; second-degree promoting prison contraband, second-degree assault, possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.