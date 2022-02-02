ARRESTS
• David Wayne Davis Jr., 44, Morgan County; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Falkville police)
• Teresa Mae Heard Conover, 55, Decatur; burglary, possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Decatur police)
• Robert Eugene Davis, 51, Morgan County; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Christopher Harris, Harvest; first-degree possession of marijuana; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Sandra Jones, Toney; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Mickey Paulk, Rogersville; first-degree receiving stolen property; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Justin Robinson, Athens; third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
