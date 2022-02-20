Arrests
• Richard B. Sharpe, 49, Elkmont; first-degree receiving stolen property; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $7,000. (Somerville police)
• Ashley Moody, 34, Hartselle; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Rakais Sinclair Walker, 35, Decatur; two counts of possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,600. (Decatur police)
• Christy Faye Brown, 43, Falkville; third-degree burglary; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Stephun Montez Johnson, 27, Decatur; five counts of breaking and entering a vehicle, four counts of forgery, one count of second-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $19,000. (Decatur police)
• Kayla Alexandria House, 34, Athens; first-degree theft, forgery; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Lamar Casey Compton; first-degree theft; in Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Robert Oxendine II, Madison; chemical endangerment of a child; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Treva Oxendine, Madison; chemical endangerment of a child; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.