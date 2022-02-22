ARRESTS
• Michael Jerome Terry, 51, Somerville; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Somerville police)
• Jonathan Paul Grantland, first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Hartselle police)
• Summer Courtney Brewer, 33, Hartselle; two counts of possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Paul Edward Sheets Jr., 37, Jemison; forgery; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Connie E. Lee, 42, Tullahoma, Tennessee; possession of methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Richard B. Sharpe, 49, Elkmont; first-degree receiving stolen property; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $7,000. (Somerville police)
• Larry Joe Lawson, 58, Hartselle; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Rakais Sinclair Walker, 35, Decatur; two counts of possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,600. (Decatur police)
• Emily Breanna Allen, 22, Cullman; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Decatur police)
• Elden Cordera Shelton, 33, Decatur; two counts of fraudulent use of debit/credit card; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• James Daniel Beavers, 38, Huntsville; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Hartselle police)
• Brittney Nicole Slater, 30, Morgan County; intent to distribute controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $3,617. (Decatur police)
• Justin Cody Cartee; first-degree attempted theft; in Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Gabino Abarca, Athens; drug trafficking; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Reginald Johnson, Lisman; first-degree possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Juan Maldonado, Tanner; two counts of possession of controlled substance, drug trafficking; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Kain Lalonde, Elkmont; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Lane Norman, Prospect, Tennessee; drug trafficking; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Dustin Wnuk, Minor Hill, Tennessee; first-degree forgery; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Juan Castro-Hernandez, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Brandon Lewis, Decatur; discharging firearm into occupied dwelling or vehicle; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• April Vincent, Toney; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
