Arrests
• Torrence Debron Dancy, 30, Decatur; third-degree forgery; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Melvin Keith Dancy, 63, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Whitney Brooke Corbin, 24, Hartselle; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• David Joseph Bunn, 24, Decatur; two counts of possession of controlled substance, one count of first-degree possession of marijuana; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Melissa Marie McKnight, 35, Decatur; possession of methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Raymond Scott Grantland Jr., 37, Hartselle; two counts of possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Stephanie Cooley, Athens; two counts of first-degree theft, identity theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Timothy Patterson, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Tyler Smith, Harvest; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
