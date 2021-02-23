Arrests
• William Allen Branson, 31, 28736 Jennings Chapel Road, Toney; first-degree receiving stolen property; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Eliza Leigh Bass, 35, 28736 Jennings Chapel Road, Toney; first-degree receiving stolen property; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jiles Troy Andrews Jr., 46, 22270 Sugar Way Road, Elkmont; possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Geovannis Colon Rodriguez, 28, 15586 Shaw Road, Athens; first-degree promoting prison contraband (weapon), destruction of property by a prisoner and two misdemeanors; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $9,500. (Limestone sheriff)
