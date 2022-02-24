Arrests
• Jennifer Carol Lewis, 48, Danville; two counts of chemical endangerment of a child; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $100,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Kenjada Sharrea Armstead, 33, Cherokee; first-degree domestic violence; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $10,000. (Decatur police)
• Christopher Bernard Hill, 41, Hillsboro; discharge firearm into a building/train, first-degree criminal mischief; in Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $30,000. (Hillsboro police)
• Joshua Temoka Dutton, 34, Trinity; first-degree theft; in Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Ada Armstrong, Florence; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Cody Dempsey, Athens; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
