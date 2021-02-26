Arrests
• Sharlene Whitney Twilley, 25, 41 County Road 1714, Holly Pond; distribution of a controlled substance-methamphetamine and two misdemeanors; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,600. (Morgan sheriff)
• Jerry Gunnar Hand, 23, 23813 Clearmont Drive, Athens; possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Athens police)
• Marlon Ladarrius Randolph, 31, 1206 Sommers Ridge Drive, Athens; first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
