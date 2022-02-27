Arrests
• Andrea Shantell Troupe, 36, Decatur; chemical endangerment of a child; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Kenneth Wayne King, 55, Morgan County; third-degree burglary; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,800. (Decatur police)
• Kenneth Ray Melson, 56, Decatur; third-degree burglary; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $36,000. (Decatur police)
• Corniel Rendall McKee, 29, Warrior; third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• Charles Daniel McDonald, 30, Hartselle; third-degree forgery; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $8,601. (Morgan sheriff)
• Ligarus Lewis, Athens; second-degree assault; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Franklin D. Stewart, 56, Athens; second-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Sandra Bates, Somerville; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• David Cagle, Toney; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.