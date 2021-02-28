Arrests
• Cristal Joyce Shelnutt, 39, 1000 Stallworth Circle N.E., Apt. D2, Hartselle; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Nancy Lashelle Kirby, 39, 307 Warren Road N.W., Hartselle; possession of methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Alissa Ann Conner, 41, 257 Cedar Creek Road, Hartselle; possession of methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Casey Ray Campbell, 39, 200 Helton Ave., Hazel Green; third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• Brandon Moyers, 33, 305 Seminole Drive S.W., Huntsville; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• Hector Miguel Vasquez, 29, 134 McEntire Lane, Apt. C4, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Decatur police)
• Ashley Nicole Moody, 31, 24032 Bain Road, Athens; chemical endangerment of a child; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
