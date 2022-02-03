Arrests
• Jeffrey Adam Austin, 38, Decatur; domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $15,000. (Priceville police)
• Tamarrius Caver, 28, Birmingham; first-degree theft, second-degree kidnapping, first-degree robbery; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $8,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Dwight Darnell Harris, 52, Decatur; first-degree burglary; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $10,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Joe Ricky Mark Aigner, 60, Town Creek; harboring a fugitive; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• James Jaron Whitley, 45, Hartselle; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Austin Lee Hamm, 26, Hartselle; drug trafficking, possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $7,000. (Decatur police)
• Raekwon George Davis, 25, Decatur; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Decatur police)
• Calvin O’Neal Stinnett, 56, Athens; third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• William Branson, Toney; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Deon’juan Hill, Huntsville; two counts of breaking and entering a vehicle; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Carl Lucas, Athens; third-degree forgery; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Carl McCain, Athens; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
