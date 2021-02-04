Arrests
• Alexandria Joyce Haley, 32, 3911 Gunnison Lane, Huntsville; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,900. (Decatur police)
• Donald Gene Letson, 68, 119 Lee St. N.E., Decatur; failure to register quarterly; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $100,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Michael Lee Tyson, 20, 1710 E. Lacon Road, Falkville; production of obscene material, second-degree rape; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $15,000. (Decatur police)
• Richard Franklin Vinzant, 47, 606 Mardis Point Road, Eva; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Morgan sheriff)
• Dejuan Martez Browning, 34, 2515 35th Ave., Birmingham; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Hartselle police)
• Regina Danielle Davis, 43, 18767 Jefferson St., Athens; distribution of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
