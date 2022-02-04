Arrests
• Chase Hunter Morgan, 25, Moulton; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Trinity police)
• Ashley Nicole Robb, 33, Lantana, Florida; promoting prison contraband — drugs, possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $3,800. (Morgan sheriff)
• Robert Eugene Davis, 51, Morgan County; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Perry Waddell Torain II, 23, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Bryant O’Neal Swoopes, 32, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Alabama Department of Corrections)
• Joshua Allen, Athens; altering firearm identification or possession of altered firearm; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• James Townsend, Huntsville; second-degree theft, possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
