Arrests
• Christopher Duane Hale, 42, 1609 Jackson St. S.E., Decatur; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Decatur police)
• Devin Shawn Dennis, 24, 1221 North Street S.E., Decatur; second-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Jeremiah Robert Claude Byers, 20, 22036 Compton Road, Athens; breaking and entering a vehicle; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Athens police)
• Carl Anthony McCain, 24, 17712 Pamela Drive, Athens; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Athens police)
• Ricky Lee Haggenmaker Jr., 31, 9911 W. U.S. 72, Athens; possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine and first-degree possession of marijuana; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $6,000. (Alabama troopers)
• Joe Elliot Stewart, 62, 10433 Stewart Road, Tanner; felony DUI; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $6,500. (Alabama troopers)
• Brianca Chantel Baker, 28, 16722 Wright Road, Athens; discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling or vehicle; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $10,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Kain Lee Lalonde, 33, 27185 Oak Grove Road, Elkmont; possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.