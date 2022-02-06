Arrests
• Alison Leigh Regin, 33, Trinity; three counts of possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Marlon Vernon Swinney, 27, Decatur; first-degree possession of marijuana; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Kimberley Lynn Gomez, 30, Huntsville; first-degree robbery, possession of controlled substance, two counts of receiving stolen property; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $21,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Troy Edwin Grinfin; forgery; in Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $5,500. (Alabama Law Enforcement Agency)
• Ronnie Dale Kirby; possession of controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (ALEA)
• Adrian Drake, Huntsville; drug trafficking; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• John Elrod, Athens; two counts of possessing sawed off rifle/shotgun, possession of controlled substance, drug trafficking; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Alyssa Jones, Athens; possession of controlled substance, drug trafficking; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Ashley Bertke Knepper, 32, Madison; second-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Justin Tatum, Athens; drug trafficking, possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Gary Worthey, Elkmont; failure to register as a sex offender; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
