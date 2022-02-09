Arrests
• James Tyler Freeman, 23, Decatur; first-degree theft, third-degree escape; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Hartselle police)
• Anthony Lee Eldridge, 30, Decatur; failure to register as a sex offender; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• William Clark, Toney; third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Leslie Gatlin, Athens; identity theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Leonard Lovell, Tanner; first-degree theft, second-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Amber Moyers, Athens; first-degree assault; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Justin Tatum, Athens; possession of controlled substance, drug trafficking; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Larry Travis O’Dell; first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of controlled substance, chemical endangerment of a child; in Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $15,500. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Ray Allen Hill; fraud, illegal use of credit/debit card; in Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Lawrence sheriff)
