ARRESTS
• Ruth Marie Butner, 34, Falkville; sexual abuse of a child under 12; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $25,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Michael Lloyd Lowerey, 44, Decatur; two counts of possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Michael Earl Long, 42, Cullman; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Wesley Matthew Abstance, 35, Hartselle; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Hartselle police)
• Bobby Dale Bukszar, 48, Somerville; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Norris Kendall Jones, 51, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Venice Thomas Johnson III, 41, Decatur; 11 counts of negotiating with a worthless instrument; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $14,426.82. (Morgan sheriff)
• Peter Eval Miller, 67, Somerville; assault of a family member; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff))
• Joshua Allen, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Gary Clinard, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Gregory Kelley, Athens; fraudulent use of a credit or debit card, possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jeremy McKinney, Scottsboro; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Morgan Freeman, Athens; fraudulent use of a credit or debit card; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Kaleb Barnhill, Athens; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Skylar Pace; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Jennifer Thompson, Nauvoo; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Larry Updike, 55, Crane Hill; distribution of a controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Jeffrey Daniel Smith, 38, Hillsboro; possession of a controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
