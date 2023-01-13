Arrests
• Tara Marie Cole, 35, Lawrenceburg, Tennessee; chemical endangerment of a child; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• James Michael Hill,49, Falkville; first-degree sexual abuse; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Brian Keith Shamblin, 49, Union Grove; distribution of methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Amanda Beth White, 36, Hartselle; aiding escape; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Jesse Calem Childers, 33, Hartselle; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Rashod Martel Lampkin, 30, Decatur; two counts of possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• John Thomas Cowan Jr., 58, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Amber Leigh Godwin, 37, Town Creek; two counts of possession of a controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $6,500. (Moulton police)
• Nathan Adams, Lester; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Brandon Bailey, Athens; conspiracy to commit murder, distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Christopher Qualls, Madison; breaking and entering a vehicle, third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
