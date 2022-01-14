Arrerts
• Mortia Lashae Garth, 24, Decatur; third-degree assault, in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Patrick O’Neal Birt, 42, Huntsville; aggravated assault; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Phillip Blasingame; distribution of a controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Diana Letson Gaddy; first-degree theft; in Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Darrell O’Neal Jarrett; second-degree assault; in Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $10,000. (Lawrence sheriff)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.