Arrests
• Jodie Kline Nail, 41, 114 14th St. S.W., Decatur; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• Benjamin Brant West, 20, 21667 Elkton Road, Athens; second-degree rape; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
