Arrests
• Kayla Reshea Oliver, 29, 414 Skyview Drive, Athens; two counts of second-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $20,000. (Athens police)
• James William Kellum, 42, 250 Hundley Way, Madison; using a false identity to obstruct justice; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jennifer Lynn Carmona, 43, 334 Cullman County 817, Logan; two counts of first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Brook Tommil Nelson, 36, 46 Jackson Way, Decatur; breaking and entering; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Priceville police)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.