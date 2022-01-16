Arrests
• Quaniesha Nicole Grays, 24, Decatur; third-degree assault; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• David Tyrone Pitts, 47, Somerville; trafficking methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• John Douglas Jr., Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Ronald Jones Jr., Athens; third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jesse Savage, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Janice Smith, Moulton; second-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jamie Yager, Lester; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Elden Cordera Shelton; first-degree hindering prosecution; in Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $15,000. (Lawrence sheriff)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.