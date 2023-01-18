Arrests
• Bradley Steeneck, 43, Decatur; sex offender prohibited from loitering in certain areas; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Michael Dewayne Peterson Jr., 25, Madison; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,300. (Decatur police)
• Nicholas Houston Simmons, 43, Cullman; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Dennis William Ikard, 50, Hartselle; leaving scene of accident with injury; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Troopers)
• Tevin Lanorris Owens, 28, Decatur; breaking and entering a vehicle; in Lawrence County Jalil with no bail listed. (Moulton police)
• Keith O’Bryant Harris, 35; third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Charles King, 61; drug trafficking, three counts of possession of controlled substance, certain persons forbidden to possess a gun; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $25,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• David Brown, 43; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• John Montgomery, 52; certain persons forbidden to possess a gun; in Limestone County Jail with bond set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Gary Darrin Clinard, 54; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
