Arrests
• Jacroy Eugene Burage, 25, 1057 Arlington St., Eight Mile; second-degree burglary, breaking and entering a vehicle; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Koren Eric Allen McLaughlin, 18, 29650 Hundley Way, Madison; first-degree receiving stolen vehicle; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $6,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Matthew Scott Munden, 33, 1098 Old Railroad Bed Road, Ardmore; first-degree receiving stolen property, breaking and entering a vehicle, first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $12,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Cecil Joe Smith, 38, 27682 Capshaw Road, Harvest; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jesse O’Neal Roberts, 27, 22192 Compton Road, Athens; first-degree promoting prison contraband; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
