Arrests
• Adrian Beasley, 38, 2114 S. Hine St., Athens; first-degree manufacturing of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Samantha Jo Menefee, 22, 248 Gip Manning Road, Clarksville, Tennessee; drug trafficking; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Donald Wayne Jarrett, 22, 18414 Alabama 99, No. 15, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Scott Logan Maxfield, 36, 3615 Fairview St., Huntsville; first-degree manufacturing of controlled substance; third-degree escape; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
