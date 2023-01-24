ARRESTS
• Cody Cisco Jones, 32, Somerville; sexual abuse of a child under 12; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Tyler Brandon Pugh, 24, Decatur; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Jeremy Blake Garrett, 34, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Brenton Les Griffith, 33, Hartselle; fraudulent use of a credit/debit card; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Julius Dexter Mays, 42, Decatur; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $48,898. (Decatur police)
• Christopher Walter Hutchens, 23, Lacey’s Spring; sexual contact without consent; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $200,600. (Morgan sheriff)
• Meagan Ashlee Reeder, 28, Danville; two counts of third-degree burglary, second-degree theft and two counts of breaking and entering a vehicle; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $12,500. (Decatur police)
• Cory Lamant Moody, 47, Decatur; distribution of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Cordarius Jerome Cox, 23, Birmingham; second-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, second-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $200,000. (Decatur police)
• Christopher Gordon Arnold, 45, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,900. (Decatur police)
• Antonio Drake, Huntsville; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Margaret Schrimsher, Athens; chemical endangerment of a child; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Lane D. Hills, 25, Ethridge, Tennessee; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Leah Isbell, Athens; second-degree assault; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Michael Kinney, Orange City, Florida; terrorist threat; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Emma Blackburn, Hazel Green; possession of controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
