Arrests
• Antoinne Derrell Wheeler, 44, 423 12th Ave. N.W., Decatur; second-degree promoting prison contraband; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $3,400. (Decatur police)
• Timothy Dewayne Conley, 34, 2300 Wind Trace Circle S805W-C, Huntsville; third-degree forgery; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Ashley Nicole Carver, 25, 243 Washington Circle, Pulaski, Tennessee; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• William Charles Hampton, 52, 201 12th Ave. N.W., Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Amanda Jones Gatlin, 43, 850 College St., Moulton; two counts of possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,300. (Decatur police)
