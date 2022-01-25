ARRESTS
• Tyron Kendall Hubbard, 30, Moulton; third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Jordan Elaine Talley, 24, Hartselle; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Thomas Charles Cooper, 37, Danville; two counts of possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Morgan sheriff)
• Fredrick Lamar Simpson, 64, Hillsboro; first-degree assault; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Shannon Wallace Breeding, 37; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Michael Shane McCutcheon, 42, Valhermoso Springs; first-degree burglary; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $10,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Stephanie Renee Moore, Somerville; distribution of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,500. (Priceville police)
• Dustin Hans Dickens, 47, Decatur; two counts of possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Derrick Dewayne Watson, 56, Decatur; two counts of possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Kera Beth Griffen, 26, Hartselle; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $3,800. (Decatur police)
• Jerome Lynn Casteel, 46, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,900. (Decatur police)
• Allison Renae Delashaw, 42, Trinity; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Candace Unique Echols, 41, Decatur; trafficking in controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Samantha Borden, Athens; third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Roderick McCloud, Huntsville; identity theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• James Scroggins, Athens; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Athens police)
• Tabitha Scroggins, Athens; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Athens police)
• Rachel Barnette, Elkmont; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Andrew Darmer, Elkmont; two counts of possession of controlled substance, two counts of trafficking; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Carl Lucas, Athens; first-degree theft, trafficking stolen identities; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Chassity Maddox, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• William Clement, Hazel Green; first-degree possession of marijuana; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Kayla Scott, Town Creek; distribution of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Elizabeth Sue Owens, 27, Moulton; first-degree theft; in Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $6,000. (Moulton police)
