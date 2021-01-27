Arrests
• Michael Pickett, 18, 604 Pumpkin Drive S.W., Decatur; third-degree burglary; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Decatur police)
• James Jarae Moore, 23, 205 15th Ave. N.W., Decatur; domestic violence-assault (strangulation or suffocation); in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Athens police)
• Brandon Keith Adams, 36, 15754 Fort Hampton Road, Elkmont; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Michael Justin Lewis, 38, 6516 Mecator Drive, Huntsville; two counts of third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
