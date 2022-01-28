Arrests
• Calvin Oneal Stinnett, 56, Athens; third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Samantha Storey Zimmerman, 33, Hartselle; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Clifford Terral Malone, 47, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Phillip Norman Penn, 37, Hartselle; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Scott Anthony Jimenez; possession of controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Corey Burnside, Madison; second-degree assault; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Johnny Clem, Ardmore; drug trafficking, possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Justin Robinson, Athens; eight counts of second-degree theft, nine counts of breaking and entering, first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Danny Smith, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Joseph Wooldridge, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
