Arrests
• Michael Shane Brown, 45, 56 George Drive S.W., Decatur; two counts of possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,900. (Decatur police, Morgan sheriff)
• Brandy Leigh Craft, 38, 14703 Eva Circle, Athens; distribution of dangerous drugs, possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Cody Edward Dempsey, 27, 17522 Elk Estates Road, Athens; first-degree financial exploitation of elderly; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.