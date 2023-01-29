Arrests
• Harley David Niebuhr, 30, Hartselle; second-degree rape; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $50,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Tyquan Allen Robinson, 31, Decatur; first-degree theft, two counts of drug trafficking; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $15,300. (Decatur police)
• Thomas Baker, 63, Decatur; forgery; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• Stephanie Michelle Todd, 45, Huntsville; fraudulent use of a credit/debit card; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Gaspar Castro-Ortiz, 28, Decatur; torture of a child; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Timothy Justin Williams, 35, Falkville; four counts of first-degree theft. (Morgan sheriff)
• Jackson Lamar Kump, 31, Moulton; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Trinity police)
• Ventura Salucio-Escabar, 45, Decatur; trafficking methamphetamine; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Jared Matthew Gathings, 36, Pelham; third-degree theft of property; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Hartselle police)
• Ashley Nicole Taymon, 36, Harvest; two counts of second-degree assault, second-degree theft, escape; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $7,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Gerardo Javier Reyes, 26, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,900. (Decatur police)
• Daryl Leslie Powell, 27, Somerville; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,900. (Decatur police)
• Anthony Joseph Messina, 39, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Eddie Dee Johnson, 64, Athens; third-degree forgery; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Cedrick Malone, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• David Stinnett Jr., Huntsville; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
