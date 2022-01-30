Arrests
• Alicia Thompson, 28, Summertown, Tennessee; possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $10,500. (Somerville police)
• Charles David Greenway, 37, Enterprise; intent to distribute cocaine; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $10,800. (Somerville police)
• Brandon Lee Harville, 43, Courtland; sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $10,000. (Decatur police)
• Christopher Michael Wallace, 36, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,900. (Decatur police)
• Dwain Evans Turner Jr., 30, Decatur; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Teresa Adams, Elkmont; second-degree assault, possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jaquavius Cosby, Athens; third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Andrew Darmer, Elkmont; drug trafficking; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Ronnie Green II, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Joshua Johnson, Harvest; second-degree assault, domestic violence by strangulation; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.