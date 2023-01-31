ARRESTS
• Tyler Deshun Dixon, 22, Harvest; possession of burglar’s tools; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Shemiah Clanise Greene, 22, Decatur; possession of burglar's tools; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Deandre Nicholas Rawlinson, 27, Prattville; second-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Larry Kyle Weber, 44, Decatur; possession of dangerous drugs, second-degree promoting prison contraband; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Nastarsha Morell Bolding, 34, Courtland; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Vincent Earl Almon, 38, Florence; third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Daryl Leslie Powell, 27, Somerville; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,900. (Decatur police)
• Gerardo Javier Reyes, 26, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,900. (Decatur police)
• Amber Courtney Springer, 40, Town Creek; possession of controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Town Creek police)
• Aaron Travis Strickland, 36, Columbus, Mississippi; possession of controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Moulton police)
• Kevin Ray Newsom, 43, Town Creek; first-degree possession of marijuana, distribution of controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (ALEA)
• Tonya Michelle Gay, 35, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Kehon La Shon Dowling, 28, Madison; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Joe Harvey, Athens; first-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Rebecca Overton, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Christopher Smith, Athens; discharging firearm into occupied dwelling/vehicle; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jeffrey Howell, Madison; second-degree receiving stolen property, possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• William Lyons, Madison, Tennessee; second-degree theft, identity theft, third-degree forgery; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
