Arrests
• Chloe Alexis Cartee, 20, 2402 McNair St. S.W., Decatur; second-degree robbery; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Morgan sheriff)
• Karen Lyn Bogue, 36, 1921 Manchester Ave. S.W., Decatur; three counts of possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $3,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Jeffery Wayne Cottingham, 37, 1915 Locust St. S.E., Decatur; possession of controlled substance, second-degree promoting prison contraband; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Decatur police)
• Travey Lavalle McCouley, 48, 4105 Broyles Ave. S.W., Apt. 11, Huntsville; two counts of third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Decatur police)
• Justin Todd Underwood, 40, 2357 Wilhite Road, Falkville; third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• Jeffery Ray Greenhill, 46, Russellville; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Joel Dwight Gooch Jr., 35, 16789 Poplar Creek Road, Athens; second-degree assault, first-degree theft, two counts of third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jarrod Keith Bowling, 33, 27456 McLemore Circle, Harvest; first-degree manufacturing a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
