Arrests
• Tyrantz Deon Fuqua, 49, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,600. (Decatur police)
• Brandon Michael Ivey, 27, Decatur; four counts of shooting into an occupied building; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Thomas Lendon Parker, 32, Danville; possession of controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Dustin Lynn Calhoun, 38, Moulton; possession of controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Gregory Keith McGill, 58, Trinity; possession of controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• David Coleman, Athens; distribution of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Zaccheaus Coleman, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Joshua Allen, Athens; two counts of third-degree robbery, third-degree forgery, possession of altered firearm; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Raffiel Cox, Madison; drug trafficking; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.