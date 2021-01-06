Arrests
• Bradley Preston Laine Hovis, 25, 17581 Morris Road, Elkmont; first-degree theft, two counts of possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Danny Ray Cobb Jr., 37, 21550 Myers Road, Athens; second-degree sexual abuse; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Athens police)
• Brian Carter Hensley, 41, 256 Morris Road, Toney; three counts of third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $4,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Kevin Monte Hammonds, 29, 324 Bluff City Road, Apt. 2A, Somerville; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,200. (Decatur police)
• Roderick Jacquez Bell, 30, 2417 Gaslight Place, Apt. 5, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Decatur police)
• Kiandra Marquez Thomas, 30, 1325 19th Ave. S.E., Apt. 1, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Decatur police)
• Cortez Lamont Moody, 32, 1615 Douthit St. S.W., Decatur; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,900. (Morgan sheriff)
• Marty Lynn Whisman, 37, 5573 Norris Mill Road, Hartselle; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.