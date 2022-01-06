Arrests
• Jeffery Blake Maddox, 31, Jacksonville; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Dakota Brooke Hanvy; first-degree theft; in Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Moulton police)
• Jimmy Lynn Letson; possession of controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Moulton police)
• Stephanie Cooley, Athens; first-degree forgery; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Summer Hovis, Elkmont; fraudulent use of credit/debit card; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Anthony Rose, Athens; first-degree rape; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jessica Thompson, Athens; drug trafficking; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jeremy Tucker, Athens; first-degree assault, first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
