Arrests
• Christopher Lamar Jones, 38, Decatur; two counts of possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Jennifer Ann Pounders, 47, Ural; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Kelly Loyd Pounders, 55, Decatur; soliciting a controlled substance crime; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Sara Lee Ann Lavender, 45, Decatur; two counts of possession of a controlled substance, third-degree promoting prison contraband; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,300. (Decatur police)
• Timothy Jackson Knowlton IV, 25, Hartselle; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Hartselle police)
• Tomaris C. Brown, 42, Decatur; distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $6,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Cameron Brewer, Fayetteville, Tennessee; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Ardmore police)
• David Brown, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Gary Clinard, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• William Dooler, Joppa; two counts of first-degree robbery; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Amanda Evans, Huntsville; chemical endangerment; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Christopher Handley, Athens; four counts of third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jesse Johnson, Athens; breaking and entering a vehicle, third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Abdul Nasseri, Athens; drug trafficking; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Tamara Smith, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jeremy Tucker, Athens; first-degree theft, first-degree possession of a forged instrument; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
