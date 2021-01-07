Arrests
• Randall Wade Chambers, 35, 17717 Nuclear Plant Road, Athens; first-degree assault; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Van Caroll Lankster, 47, 5111 Autobond Lane, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Athens police)
• Rusty Don Parker, 38, 19260 Airfield St. Apt. 58, Athens; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone Sheriff)
• Jamie Rae Adkins, 36, 153 Oak Ridge Lane, Hartselle; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Kimberly Dawn Wolff, 43, 806 Main St. E, Hartselle; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Jason Dale Tice, 40, 806 Main St. E, Hartselle; two counts of possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Morgan sheriff)
• Phillip James Demonia, 34, 2401 Tanner Drive S.W., Hartselle; three counts of possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $3,000. (Decatur police)
