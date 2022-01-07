Arrests
• Shannon Wallace Breeding, 37, Morgan County; possession of methamphetamine; in Morgan County jail with bail set at $1,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Raymond Matthew McKinney, 34, Morgan County; sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $10,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Jessie Leon Richards, 75, Cullman County; third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Hartselle police)
• Derix Fletcher Walker Jr., 46, Decatur; two counts of possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Robert Blanchard, Athens; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Cleabron King, Elkmont; third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
