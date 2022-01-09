Arrests
• James Michael Large, 29, Falkville; domestic violence by strangulation or suffocation; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Robert Jay Kolb, 35, Vinemont; distribution of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Hartselle police)
• Harold Champion, Madison; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Rodney Hamilton, Athens; distribution of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Joshua Shelton, Athens; distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Rodrigo Arce Maldonado, 37, Elkmont; drug trafficking, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana and a misdemeanor; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $30,000. (Limestone sheriff)
