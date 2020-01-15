Arrests
• Heather Danielle Miles, 30, 637 Tapscott Road, Morgan County; two counts of fraudulent use/possession of a credit card; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,000. (Decatur police)
• Peter Sloan Norman, 44, 1614 Barkley Bridge Road, Hartselle; possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Ashley Marie Elmquist, 33, 1312 Stephens Ave., Athens; possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Paul Alan Pugh, 28, 280 Baites Road, Toney; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Elijah Walker McMeans, 18, 25720 Hunter Gates Road, Lester; third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $1,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• James Michael Gulley, 27, 268 Macedonia Road, Ardmore, Alabama; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
