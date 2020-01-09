Arrests
• Mystical Johnson-Chaunta, 20, 1812 Wadsworth St. S.E., Decatur; second-degree robbery; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $10,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Chasadey Sheron Butler, 35, 1463 Lawrence County 133, Town Creek; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Morgan sheriff)
• Ethan Casey Gower, 19, 172 Spring Valley Road, Morgan County; second-degree domestic violence; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Decatur police)
• Janet Amy Emrico, 54, 1602 Brookridge Drive S.W., Decatur; possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Leroy Frederick Williams Jr., 44, 30147 Tennessee 110, Ardmore, Tennessee; first-degree burglary, possession of a pistol by a violent felon, second-degree domestic violence-assault and a misdemeanor; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set for the burglary and assault charges and $3,500 for the other charges. (Limestone sheriff)
