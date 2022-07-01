Arrests
• Dupre K. Baxter, 25, Huntsville; second-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• Jedadiah Sebastain Thurman, 26, Hartselle; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Alexander Standridge, 29, Decatur; second-degree assault; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Yonggang Chen, 34, Decatur; drug trafficking; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• Daniel James Price, 34, Somerville; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Priceville police)
• Joseph Kendrick Craig, 48, Moulton; aggravated child abuse, second-degree assault; in Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $60,000. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Taija Angelleik Goble, 36, Athens; chemical endangerment of a child; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Sacha Johnson, Harvest; third-degree receiving stolen property; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Michael Parham, Decatur; second-degree assault; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Brittney Carwile, Toney; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
