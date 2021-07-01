Arrests
• Wyunzey Dewayne Grace Jr., 21, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Decatur police)
• Jurdy Wayne Hughes Jr., 33, Somerville; two counts of burglary; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,300. (Decatur police)
• Zachary Chase Dial, 32, Decatur; escape; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Morgan sheriff)
• Jesse Shawn Taylor, 49, Decatur; discharging firearm into occupied building; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Morgan sheriff)
• Christopher Lynn Adams, 40, Athens; third-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Eric Michael Luttrell, 29, Huntsville; possession of controlled substance, first-degree receiving stolen property; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $7,500. (Athens police)
• Ashley Melissa Noel Cantrell, 33, Madison; second-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $10,000. (Athens police)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.